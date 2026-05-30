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NSUI protests outside CBSE headquarters over evaluation system, seeks transparency

The protesters claimed that discrepancies in the marking process had caused anxiety among students and parents and sought accountability from Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) officials.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 09:26 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 09:26 IST
India NewsDelhiCBSENSUI

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