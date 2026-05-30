NSUI protests outside CBSE headquarters over evaluation system, seeks transparency

<p>New Delhi: The NSUI on Saturday staged a protest outside the CBSE headquarters in east Delhi's Patparganj, alleging irregularities in the board's On-Screen Marking (OSM) evaluation system and demanding greater transparency in the assessment process.</p>.<p>Led by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nsui">National Students' Unions of India </a>(NSUI) national president Vinod Jakhar, students and party activists participated in the demonstration, raising slogans against the evaluation mechanism and alleging that several students had received marks that did not reflect their performance in examinations.</p>.<p>The protesters claimed that discrepancies in the marking process had caused anxiety among students and parents and sought accountability from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cbse">Central Board of Secondary Education</a> (CBSE) officials.</p>.CBSE under fresh scrutiny for defending OSM system for Class 12 board exams.<p>Among their key demands were the discontinuation of the current OSM system, a transparent and student-friendly re-evaluation process, and safeguards to protect students' academic interests and mental well-being.</p>.<p>Addressing the gathering, Jakhar alleged that the evaluation process had resulted in injustice to students and called for corrective measures by the board.</p>.<p>"Thousands of students across the country are suffering because of a careless and insensitive evaluation system. The OSM process has created confusion, injustice and distrust among students," he said.</p>.<p>He also demanded greater transparency in the evaluation process and warned of intensified protests if students' concerns were not addressed.</p>.<p>NSUI leaders said the organisation would continue to raise the issue until the grievances of affected students were resolved and appropriate action was taken by the CBSE. </p>