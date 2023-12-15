Objected from urinating publicly, ex-serviceman fires at man in Delhi

The accused ex-serviceman, identified as Ravindra, a resident of Royal Apartments, was allegedly intoxicated and objected by the victims over public urination, which led to an altercation and firing of two rounds, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Manoj Kumar Meena said. Hemant (37), a resident of Royal Apartments in Burari, got a bullet injury in the incident. His friend Yashpal (38) was injured after he was allegedly thrashed by Ravindra, Meena said.