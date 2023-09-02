Obligation of IRDAI to ensure persons with disability not unduly prejudiced: Delhi High Court

“Despite these international conventions and statutes which have been enacted recognising the rights of PwDs, actual equality on the ground remains elusive – though there is positive effort in the right direction. It is also well established that the Right to Life includes the right to avail healthcare, including medical insurance,” the court observed in an order released on August 25. The court said it has not considered the merits and reasonableness of each and every product launched by the insurance providers for persons with disabilities and the same is left open for consideration by any appropriate forum if any grievance is raised there by an aggrieved person.