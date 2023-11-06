Odd-even vehicle system in Delhi from Nov 13-20 as air quality turns worse

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday announced that the odd-even vehicle system would be applicable in the nation's capital from November 13-20 in view of the air pollution, ANI reported.

His statement comes after a high-level meeting called by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal amid rising pollution levels in the national capital in under way.

Apart from Rai, Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj and officers from the concerned departments were also present in the meeting.