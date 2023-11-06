JOIN US
Odd-even vehicle system in Delhi from Nov 13-20 as air quality turns worse

Environment Minister Gopal Rai and other related departments will be part of the meeting.
Last Updated 06 November 2023, 06:06 IST

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday announced that the odd-even vehicle system would be applicable in the nation's capital from November 13-20 in view of the air pollution, ANI reported.

His statement comes after a high-level meeting called by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal amid rising pollution levels in the national capital in under way.

Apart from Rai, Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj and officers from the concerned departments were also present in the meeting.

Pollution levels in Delhi-NCR on Monday morning were recorded around seven to eight times above the government-prescribed safe limit, as a toxic haze persisted over the region for the seventh consecutive day.

More to follow....

India NewsDelhiArvind Kejriwal

