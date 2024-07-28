Old Rajinder Nagar flooding: Delhi Police registers FIR, forms teams to probe coaching centre incident

Deputy Commissioner of Police M Harsha Vardhan said, "We have registered an FIR at Rajinder Nagar Police Station under sections 105 (culpable homicide), 106(1) (death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide), 115(2) (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 290 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down, repairing or constructing buildings) and 35 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation."

So far, two people -- coaching centre owner Abhishek Gupta and coordinator Deshpal Singh -- have been arrested, he said.