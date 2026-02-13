Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

On Delhi's 95th year as national capital, PM Modi to inaugurate new PMO building

On Friday, this iconic landmark will witness yet another significant event -- the inauguration of the new PMO building adjacent to it, along with Kartavya Bhawan 1 and 2 in its vicinity.
Last Updated : 13 February 2026, 05:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 February 2026, 05:33 IST
India NewsDelhiNarendra Modi

Follow us on :

Follow Us