Patient shot dead inside Delhi hospital

New Delhi: A 32-year-old man was shot dead by a teenager inside a ward of the GTB Hospital here on Sunday, police said.

The victim, Riyazuddin, was admitted to the hospital on June 23 and he was undergoing treatment for abdominal infection, according to police.

The incident took place in Ward Number 24 of the hospital, they said and added that there was one shooter.

Riyazuddin was injured and was later declared dead, police said.