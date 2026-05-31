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One killed in building collapse near Saket Metro station in Delhi

Officials said the building was completely reduced to rubble, with debris crashing onto an adjoining tin shed canteen frequented by students.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 04:21 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 04:21 IST
India NewsDelhiBuilding Collapse

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