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Only EV 3-wheelers registrations, incentives: What to know of Delhi govt's EV policy as it pushes for cleaner air

The policy also stated a phase-wise transition for school buses till 2030.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 14:37 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 14:37 IST
DelhiElectric VehiclesPolicy

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