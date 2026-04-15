<p>In a bid to curb pollution across the national capital and surrounding areas, the Delhi government recently unveiled its draft EV policy (2026-2030). </p><p>Under the said policy, petrol-powered two-wheelers will no longer be eligible for registration in the national capital from April 1, 2028. Only electric two-wheelers can be registered from FY29. The vehicles currently makes up the largest share of the Delhi's total vehicle stock at 67 per cent, 'making their rapid electrification critical for achieving meaningful reductions in vehicular emissions', the transport department said in its EV policy. </p>.<p>In a similar vein, when it comes to three-wheeler category, the policy says that only electric models will be allowed for new registrations starting January 1, 2027.</p><p>The policy also stated a phase-wise transition for school buses till 2030.</p>.<p>The policy also mandates restrictions for cab aggregators and delivery firms, saying no vehicles running purely on diesel or petrol shall be inducted in certain categories.</p><p>'The policy draws its inspiration and support from Article 21 of the Constitution of India, providing for right to life which construes right to clean air and pollution free environment', the draft policy statement from the Delhi government said.</p>.Delhi's push for clear air: No tax on EVs up to Rs 30 lakh, only electric 2-wheelers from April 2028.<p>The policy also states that electric three-wheeler auto-rickshaws will receive incentives of Rs 50,000 in the first year, Rs 40,000 in the second year, and Rs 30,000 in the third year, applicable for both new purchases and replacement of older CNG autos operating under Delhi permits. </p><p>All electric vehicles at the time of vehicle registration in Delhi shall be granted 100 per cent exemption from road tax and registration fees, the statement read. </p>