Only North Gate of JNU campus to remain open during G20 Summit: Varsity admin

“In view of the restrictions imposed by the Govt of NCT of Delhi and over all security concerns, only North Gate (Main Gate) of the JNU Campus will remain open from 09:00 PM on Sep 7, 2023 to 06:00 AM Sep 11, 2023. All other gates will remain closed during this period,” the circular read.