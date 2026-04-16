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'Open attack' launched on democracy with Constitution amendment bill: Priyanka Gandhi in LS

Attacking Prime Minister Modi, she alleged 'it seems from the prime minister's address that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is a champion of women's reservation'.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 14:15 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 14:15 IST
India NewsPriyanka Gandhi VadraLok SabhaDemocracyConstitutionBill

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