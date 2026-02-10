<p>New Delhi: There are indications that the treasury benches and the Opposition may have agreed to end the stalemate in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lok-sabha">Lok Sabha</a> over LoP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a>’s speech. Rahul is likely to speak tomorrow, even as the house took up budget discussions starting Tuesday. </p><p>The stalemate in Lok Sabha finally broke as several Opposition leaders like Abhishek Banerjee and Akhilesh Yadav spoke on Budget as well as the US trade deal on Tuesday. </p><p>While they did not sign, the TMC, along with the Samajwadi Party engineered the breakthrough with the government. A meeting with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju led to an agreement that the Lok Sabha will take up a discussion on Budget for 18 hours. </p><p>The Rajya Sabha will take it up for 12 hours. Sources in the Congress said that Gandhi will speak by noon. </p><p>Sources said that with assembly elections looming in both West Bengal (by March-April this year) and in Uttar Pradesh (in February 2027), the parties must be allowed to raise specific issues. </p>.Opposition criticises probe into Gen Naravane memoir circulation, BJP calls for Breach of Privilege against Rahul Gandhi.<p>“We spoke to the Congress about allowing the House to function, and they agreed,” a TMC leader said. </p><p>TMC’s contention is that the Speaker be given the four points of disagreements and that he be given time till Thursday to respond. And if he fails, then the motion must be submitted. </p><p>The TMC also intends to move an impeachment motion against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. </p><p>Party leader Abhishek Banerjee said the process to do so is underway. “Our party chairperson clearly stated last week in Delhi that we will move an impeachment motion against the CEC. We have already spoken to like-minded parties, and the process is underway… Even after our party chairperson and the Chief Minister met the CEC personally, none of their questions were answered. If the CEC is working in a biased and partisan manner, then moving an impeachment becomes the last resort,” Banerjee told reporters. </p>