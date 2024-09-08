Over 2,700 lawyers, families got financial assistance under AAP govt's insurance scheme: Atishi

New Delhi: Families of more than 200 deceased lawyers received financial assistance of over Rs 15 crore while more than 2,500 lawyers and their families availed the benefit of medical insurance under a scheme launched by Kejriwal government in 2019, Delhi Law Minister Atishi said on Saturday.

The minister said that the AAP government has been fulfilling all responsibilities towards lawyers.

Speaking at the 17th foundation day of Dwarka district court, Atishi said that the Kejriwal government is the first government in the country to give up to 200 units of free electricity to lawyers for their chambers .