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Pakistan-ISI espionage module busted, 11 held; solar CCTV surveillance network exposed

Funds generated from these activities were being routed through digital payment platforms and used to finance further operations.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 10:58 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 10:58 IST
India NewsDelhi PoliceTerrorismISIEspionageIntelligence

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