Palam 360 Khap threatens protest outside Arvind Kejriwal's house if demands not met

At its 'mahapanchayat' held at the Jantar Mantar on Sunday, the members raised several demands, including jobs for villagers, plots to make them self-reliant, and relief from taxes and fees, including house tax, conversion charge, and parking fee.

The 'mahapanchayat' was organised to discuss the rights of villagers, imposition of various taxes and rules and regulations, including house tax and building bye-laws, in the villages in and around Delhi.