<p>New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ordered a magisterial inquiry into the fire incident at a multi-storey residential building in southwest <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Delhi">Delhi</a>'s Palam on Wednesday, and announced a financial assistance for victim families.</p>.<p>In a post on X, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Rekha%20Gupta">Gupta</a> expressed distress over the tragedy.</p>.<p>Announcing compensation, the chief minister said families of the deceased adults will receive Rs 10 lakh each, while families of deceased minors will be given Rs 5 lakh. Those seriously injured in the incident will receive immediate assistance of Rs 2 lakh.</p>.Nine killed, including 3 children, in fire at multi-storey building in Delhi's Palam.<p>"A magisterial probe has been ordered to ascertain the exact cause of the fire and to prevent such incidents in the future," Gupta said.</p>.<p>She added that the government is committed to ensure relief, support, and all necessary assistance to those affected by the tragedy.</p>.<p>Calling the loss of innocent lives "heartbreaking", she extended her condolences to affected families.</p>.<p>Delhi Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu said all necessary support is being extended.</p>.<p>"Deeply distressed by the fire incident in a residential building near Palam metro. My thoughts are with those affected by this tragic loss," he said in a post on X.</p>.<p>Sandhu, who chaired his first Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting on Wednesday, directed a comprehensive fire audit across the capital.</p>.<p>Nine members of a family, including a 70-year-old woman and three of her granddaughters, were killed after a massive fire tore through a multi-storey residential building in southwest Delhi's Palam area on Wednesday morning, officials said.</p>