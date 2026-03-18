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Palam fire: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta orders magisterial inquiry, announces ex gratia

The chief minister said families of the deceased adults will receive Rs 10 lakh each, while families of deceased minors will be given Rs 5 lakh.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 16:58 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 16:58 IST
India NewsDelhiFireRekha Gupta

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