Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Palam fire: Father-daughter duo jump from 3rd floor to save life; admitted to hospital

According to the eyewitness, the house had a single entry and exit and was rendered completely inaccessible due to the thick plumes of smoke which had completely engulfed the building.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 11:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 March 2026, 11:39 IST
India NewsDelhiFire

Follow us on :

Follow Us