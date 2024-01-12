Parliament security breach probe: Delhi Police conducts polygraph, narco tests of accused

The officials said as the tests were completed, the accused may be brought back to Delhi as their eight-day police custody is ending on Saturday.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on December 13, two people -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during the Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.