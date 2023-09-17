Parliament Special Session: Centre keeps cards close to chest, Oppn alleges 'hidden agenda'

Parliament will convene for a five-day special session from Monday with the government keeping its cards close to the chest on what is in store and the Opposition accusing it of a "hidden agenda" while preparing itself for a surprise.

Pre-empting the Narendra Modi regime, several parties have vociferously demanded bringing the women’s reservation bill.

The special session will see proceedings moving to the new Parliament building on the second day after a brief "function" in old Building's 'Central Hall' while the government will take up bills from Wednesday.