Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Parts of Delhi experience rain, minimum temperature dips below season's average

The national capital recorded 13 mm rainfall till 8:30 am and the weather department has predicted generally cloudy skies with light to moderate showers during the day.
Last Updated 19 August 2023, 08:55 IST

Follow Us

There was rainfall in parts of Delhi early Saturday and the city's minimum temperature was recorded at 25.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The national capital recorded 13 mm rainfall till 8:30 am and the weather department has predicted generally cloudy skies with light to moderate showers during the day.

It said the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius, while the humidity at 8.30 am was at 96 per cent.

According to Central Pollution Control Board data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 151 at 8 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 19 August 2023, 08:55 IST)
India NewsIMDDelhiAQIIndia Meteorological Department

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT