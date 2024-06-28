Passenger booked for smoking inside toilet of Delhi-Mumbai flight

Mumbai: A case has been registered against a 38-year-old man after he smoked inside the lavatory of a Mumbai-bound flight from Delhi, police said on June 28.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening on an IndiGo flight from the country's national capital to the financial capital, the official said.

The flight, carrying 176 passengers, took off from Delhi airport around 5.15 pm. About 50 minutes before landing at Mumbai airport, a passenger named Khalil Kajammul Khan, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, went to the toilet, he said.