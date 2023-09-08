Home
Homeindiadelhi

Patient attacks doctor with screwdriver at Delhi hospital, FIR lodged

The hospital's security personnel apprehended the assailant and handed him over to the police.
Last Updated 07 September 2023, 20:04 IST

The Delhi Police has registered a case of attempt to murder in connection with an alleged attack on a doctor by a patient in the emergency ward of south Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on September 4, officials said on Thursday.

The police registered the FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after Dr Rahul Kalena (26), a third-year PG student in the orthopaedic department at the hospital, lodged a complaint.

The complainant stated that on September 4, he was on duty from 9 am at ER-3 Emergency at the hospital. "At around 1:15 pm, a patient approached me and asked me to remove the cannula from his hand. I advised him to seek assistance from the nursing staff. In response, he verbally abused and assaulted me physically," Dr Kalena alleged.

He further told the police that the patient pulled out a screwdriver from his pocket and struck him in the neck and abdomen, leading to serious injuries.

"I also sustained injuries on two of my right-hand fingers during this incident," he said in the complaint.

The hospital's security personnel apprehended the assailant and handed him over to the police.

"The staff members immediately started treating me (Dr Rahul) and informed the police about the entire matter," the FIR added.

(Published 07 September 2023, 20:04 IST)
