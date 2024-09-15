PhD in making virtue out of necessity, wants wife as CM: BJP on Kejriwal's resignation talk

Terming Kejriwal's move a "PR exercise and a drama", Poonawalla alleged that the AAP national convenor's announcement is a part of his plan to make his wife Sunita Kejriwal the chief minister. "Arvind Kejriwal has done a PhD on how to make a virtue out of necessity." Addressing AAP workers, Kejriwal said he would hold a meeting of AAP MLAs in the next couple of days and a party leader would take over as chief minister.