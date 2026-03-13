Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Pink bus tickets still valid for women, no need to rush for Pink Saheli Cards: DTC

Eligible women residents of Delhi can obtain the Pink Saheli Smart Card free of cost from the 50 designated counters established by the DTC across the city.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 09:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 March 2026, 09:55 IST
DelhiDTCbus ticketsIndia NewsRekha Gupta

Follow us on :

Follow Us