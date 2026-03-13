<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi'">Delhi</a> government on Friday clarified that women in the national capital can continue to travel in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dtc">DTC</a> buses using pink paper tickets until they get a new "Pink Card".</p>.<p>The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), in a statement, urged women in Delhi not to "worry or rush" to collect the "Pink Saheli Smart cards".</p>.<p>"It is important to note that women can continue to travel in DTC buses using the existing Pink Paper Ticket system according to the current practice, even if they do not yet possess the Pink Saheli Smart Card," the statement said.</p>.<p>After assessing that most eligible women have received the Pink Saheli Smart Cards, the Delhi government will gradually replace the paper ticket system with that based on cards, it added.</p>.Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches 'Pink Saheli Card' to provide free bus rides to women, transgenders.<p>"Women commuters are advised not to worry or rush, as the card distribution will continue smoothly over time and all eligible beneficiaries will be able to obtain their card conveniently," the DTC further said.</p>.<p>Eligible women residents of Delhi can obtain the Pink Saheli Smart Card free of cost from the 50 designated counters established by the DTC across the city.</p>.<p>The Pink Saheli Card initiative was launched by the Delhi government on March 2, replacing the earlier pink paper system by the centre's "One Nation, One Card" initiative through the Pink NCMC card, making the free travel restricted for only Delhi residents.</p>.<p>Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had said that the card will provide free travel to women residents of Delhi on DTC buses. It will also enable seamless paid access to the Metro, Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) and other public transport services through a single smart card.</p>