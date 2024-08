A pistol was recovered from a ten-year-old boy's school bag in Delhi's Najafgarh area.

The boy had gone to school with the pistol in his bag yesterday, after which the school administration informed the police about the matter, ANI quoted Delhi Police as saying

The pistol is licensed in the name of his father who passed away a few months ago.

The process of cancelling the license of the pistol has begun and the matter is being investigated.

