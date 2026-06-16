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Plan 2041: No change in NCR boundary; four 'Namo' cities to come up, region to be divided into 3 zones

According to the proposed 'Regional Plan 2041', the CNCR will serve as the NCR's 'Golden Ring of Opportunity'.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 17:01 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 17:01 IST
India NewsDelhiNCRNCRB

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