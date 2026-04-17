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PM Modi and I don't have 'wife issue': Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

He also lauded his sister and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi's speech in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 11:36 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 11:36 IST
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiDelhiNarendra ModiLok SabhaTrending

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