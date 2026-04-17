<p>In a friendly banter, Leader of Opposition <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> on Friday said that Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> and he didn’t have "the wife issue", as the Congress MP emphasised that everyone has learnt from women in their lives.</p>.<p>Participating in a debate in the Lok Sabha on the three bills introduced for amendments to the women's quota law and setting up a delimitation commission, Gandhi said that women are a driving force in the national imagination and national perspective.</p>.<p>The Leader of Opposition said, "All of us in this room have been influenced, taught, and have learnt a lot from women in our lives – from mothers, sisters, wives."</p>.PM avoided Lok Sabha fearing Naravane book issue and not because of security threat, says Rahul Gandhi.<p>Referring to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju's light-hearted remark that he got a scolding at home as he did not pen a poem for his wife like Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal di, Rahul said, "Of course, the prime minister and myself don't have the wife issue, so we don't get that input, but we have our mothers and sisters."</p>.<p>He also lauded his sister and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi's speech in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.</p>.<p>Rahul said, "Yesterday, I was watching my sister achieve in five minutes what I have not been able to do in 20 years of my political career – make Amit Shah Ji smile."</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>