PM Modi-led key panel meets to decide on next CBI Director

<p>New Delhi: A high-powered committee chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi met on Tuesday evening to decide on the appointment of the next Director of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/central-bureau-of-investigation">Central Bureau of Investigation</a> (CBI).</p>.<p>Other members of the important panel - Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi - also attended the meeting at the prime minister's 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence.</p>.<p>The tenure of the current CBI Director, Praveen Sood, is set to end on May 24, 2026.</p>.PM Modi chairs meeting of panel to appoint new CBI director.<p>The meeting lasted over an hour, sources said, but there was no official word on the discussions.</p>.<p>The decision on the next CBI Director is likely to be announced soon, they said.</p>.<p>The key committee is responsible for finalising the selection of next CBI Director. The selection is done from a panel of officers.</p>.<p>The sources indicated that several senior IPS officers from different states are part of the list of officers being considered for the top CBI post. Some of the names of IPS officers that are understood to be under consideration include Parag Jain, Shatrujeet Kapoor, Yogesh Gupta, GP Singh, and Praveer Ranjan.</p>.<p>The premier investigation agency is currently handling a number of high-profile and politically sensitive cases.</p>