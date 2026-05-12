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PM Modi-led key panel meets to decide on next CBI Director

The tenure of the current CBI Director, Praveen Sood, is set to end on May 24, 2026.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 17:17 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 17:17 IST
India NewsCBIRahul GandhiDelhiNarendra Modi

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