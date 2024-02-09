PM Modi talks Covid crisis, world tours with MPs at surprise lunch in Parliament canteen

An MP who was part of the lunch said that they were invited by someone in the PMO but were not told the details of the meeting. “We were told that we should reach the PMO and when we reached we met the prime minister,” the MP said.

PM Modi then mockingly told the MPs that they were in for a “punishment”, the MP added. They were soon led to the MPs dining area, Sangam, on the first floor of the new Parliament building.

The menu, another MP said, included the prime minister’s favourite khichdi, among other vegetarian fare.

“The discussion was a very normal one, and most of us were asking the questions while he were just responding,” the MP quoted above said.

The prime minister’s visit to Lahore in 2015 came up during the discussions. “He spoke to us about how he landed in Lahore while on his way to Afghanistan,” the MP said, adding that the recently-held elections in Pakistan led to this conversation.