PM Modi to inaugurate diamond jubilee celebrations of Supreme Court on Sunday

To mark the occasion, a ceremonial bench will assemble, led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and comprising all companion judges at 3.30 pm. The Chief Justices of High Courts and former judges of the Supreme Court will also be a part of this occasion, which will be addressed by the Chief Justice of India, Attorney General for India R Venkatramani and the President of Supreme Court Bar Association, Adish C Aggrawala.

Before the event, the Prime Minister will launch citizen centric information and technology initiatives that include Digital Supreme Court Reports (Digi SCR), Digital Courts 2.0 and new website of the Supreme Court.

He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

According to an official statement, the Digital Supreme Court Reports (SCR) will make Supreme Court judgments available to the citizens of the country free of cost and in electronic format.

The key features of digital SCR are that all 519 volumes of the Supreme Court reports since 1950, covering 36,308 cases, would be available in a digital format, bookmarked, user friendly, and with open access, it said.

Digital Courts 2.0 application is a recent initiative under the e-Courts project to make court records available to the Judges of the district courts in the electronic form. This is coupled with use of artificial intelligence (AI) for transcribing speech to text on a real time basis.

Prime Minister will also launch the new website of the Supreme Court. The new website will be in bilingual format in English and Hindi and has been redesigned with a user-friendly interface, the statement said.