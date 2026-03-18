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PM pays tributes to 59 members retiring from RS; hails Deve Gowda, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar

PM Modi said, 'A shared sentiment emerges within us all -- the realisation that our colleagues are now moving forward to undertake other endeavours.'
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 09:36 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 09:36 IST
India NewsDelhiIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiMallikarjun KhargeSharad PawarRajya SabhaH D Deve Gowda

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