<p>Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Wednesday paid tributes to 59 members retiring from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajya-sabha">Rajya Sabha</a> between April and July.</p><p>PM Modi also called Parliament "an open university" and urged the outgoing legislators to continue contributing to national life.</p><p>While addressing the Rajya Sabha, he said that such moments naturally dissolve partisan divides.</p><p>Modi said, "A shared sentiment emerges within us all -- the realisation that our colleagues are now moving forward to undertake other endeavours."</p><p>PM Modi also said, "In politics, there is no such thing as a full stop. The future awaits you as well, and your experience will forever remain an enduring part of our national life." </p>.Mallikarjun Kharge bids farewell to retiring members in Rajya Sabha, urges review of House rules.<p>He hailed former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, and NCP chief Sharad Pawar. He called them stalwarts who have spent more than half their lives in parliamentary proceedings.</p>.<p>"The manner in which they continue to attend the House with such dedication is truly exemplary -- a spirit from which all new parliamentarians ought to learn," the PM said.</p>.<p>PM Modi also paid tribute to outgoing Deputy Chairman Harivansh, describing him as "gentle and soft-spoken" yet a "man of rigorous action".</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>