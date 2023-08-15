PM remembers horrors of Partition; Nadda says Congress 'compromised' that led to division of India

With an aim to pin the Partition on Congress, BJP leaders including president JP Nadda and union minister Hardeep Puri, on Monday attend programmes remembering the horrors of faced due to the partition. PM Modi, who in 2021 instituted the Vibhajan Vibhishika Diwas in remembrance of the horrors of the Partition, tweeted that the pain of the Partition cannot be forgotten.

In a tweet, PM Modi said that the day serves to remind us of the pain suffered by millions. “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day serves as an occasion to reverently remember those whose lives were sacrificed in the Partition. Along with this, this day also reminds us of the suffering and struggle of those who were forced to bear the brunt of displacement. I salute all of those who had to suffer the pain,” Modi’s tweet read.