PM remembers horrors of Partition; Nadda says Congress 'compromised' that led to division of India

With an aim to pin the Partition on Congress, BJP leaders including president JP Nadda and union minister Hardeep Puri, on Monday attend programmes remembering the horrors of faced due to the partition. PM Modi, who in 2021 instituted the Vibhajan Vibhishika Diwas in remembrance of the horrors of the Partition, tweeted that the pain of the Partition cannot be forgotten.
In a tweet, PM Modi said that the day serves to remind us of the pain suffered by millions. “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day serves as an occasion to reverently remember those whose lives were sacrificed in the Partition. Along with this, this day also reminds us of the suffering and struggle of those who were forced to bear the brunt of displacement. I salute all of those who had to suffer the pain,” Modi’s tweet read.
Speaking at a function in Delhi on the Partition, Nadda said that the Congress is to blame for the division as he alleged that the Grand Old Party compromised with M A Jinnah and the All India Muslim League. “This compromise finally led to the country's division. Why was the Congress quiet during the massacre of Hindus in Kerala’s Moplah in 1921,” he asked.
Nadda said that the mass migration, murders and rapes that took place during the Partition are still sore in the nation’s memory, and that the millions who suffered still carry the wounds. “The country got Independence, but the hands were chopped off,” he said.
In another function, union urban affairs minister Hardeep Puri commemorated the lives of 75 people who suffered due to Partition.