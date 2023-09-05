PM10, PM2.5 levels in Delhi declined by 45% since 2014: Environment Minister Gopal Rai

Citing data from past years, Rai said that over the 9 years from 2014 to August 2023, the PM10 level has declined by 42 per cent. It was 324 in 2014, 295 in 2015, 303 in 2016, 277 in 2017, 277 in 2018, 230 in 2019, 187 in 2020, 221 in 2021, 223 in 2022 and it was 188 until August 2023, he said.