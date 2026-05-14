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PM's austerity call: Delhi CM announces 2 days work from home & other measures for govt offices

Gupta said in a press conference attended by her Cabinet colleagues that the government has drawn an extensive plan to implement the appeal of PM Modi for saving fuel and wise expenditure.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 11:03 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 11:03 IST
India NewsDelhifuelWork from homeRekha Gupta

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