PM's austerity call: Delhi CM announces 2 days work from home & other measures for govt offices

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/delhi-india">Delhi</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rekha-gupta">Rekha Gupta</a> on Thursday announced measures including two days of 'work from home' (WFH) for government offices, use of Metro trains on Mondays by ministers and officers, and a voluntary 'no-vehicle day' every week.</p><p>In a press conference attended by her Cabinet colleagues, she said that the government has drawn an extensive plan under "Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan" to implement the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for saving fuel and wise expenditure.</p><p>Gupta addressed that all Delhi government offices will follow WFH two days a week. The private sector will also be requested to follow it, she said.</p>.PM Modi leads fuel conservation drive, convoy size slashed.<p>The Chief Minister said that all ministers, officers and she herself will use Metro for commuting on Mondays while people will be requested to observe 'no-vehicle day' every week.</p><p>The government has also decided to cancel all official foreign visits by ministers for one year while no big events will be hosted by it for the next three months, Gupta said during the conference.</p><p>The Chief Minister said petrol and diesel quotas of the Delhi government officers have also been slashed by 20 per cent.</p><p>The Chief Minister has also cut down on her carcade by 60 per cent, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to people to spend wisely and save fuel in view of the war in West Asia.</p><p>The Chief Minister's convoy now has only four vehicles, including two EVs.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>