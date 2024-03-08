Police probing cop shown in video 'kicking' namazis in Delhi's Inderlok

New Delh: An inquiry has been ordered in connection with a purported video showing a policeman disrupting namaz being offered on a road in north Delhi's Inderlok area, police said on Friday.
"An enquiry into the matter has been initiated. Appropriate action will be taken," Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) M K Meena said.
The video that has gone viral on social media showed a policeman kicking a few people while they were offering namaz on the road.
A protest erupted in the area following the incident.
(Published 08 March 2024, 11:05 IST)