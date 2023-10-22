Police seeks MEA's help to contact family members of 'Swiss' woman killed in Delhi

"Establishment of contact with the family members is very important to confirm whether the body is actually of a Swiss national as claimed by Singh. Through DNA sampling, we will be able to confirm the identity of the body and our headquarters has requested the MEA to intervene and reach out to Swiss authorities for help," said an official.

Sources also said Singh, who was sent to four days' police custody, is continuously changing his statements.

"We are sure that during his police remand and interrogation, he will reveal details about the case. The accused has been changing his statements. He has not shown any remorse so far. We are also trying to find out why he committed the murder in such a brutal manner," the official said.