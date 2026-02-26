Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Police, students injured in clash during JNU protest march; several detained

Police said protesters used sticks and resorted to physical assault, injuring several cops, some of whom were even "bitten" during the altercation.
Last Updated : 26 February 2026, 17:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 February 2026, 17:07 IST
Delhi PoliceJawaharlal Nehru UniversityUniversity Grants Commission (UGC)Delhi News

Follow us on :

Follow Us