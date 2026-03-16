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Political slugfest erupts in Delhi over EC’s move to transfer chief secretary, DGP in poll-bound Bengal

Referring to Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP is in power, Akhilesh Yadav questioned why similar action had not been taken there during elections.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 09:12 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 09:12 IST
India NewsWest BengalDelhiElection Commission

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