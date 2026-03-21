<p>New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday stepped up its attack on Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in West Delhi’s Uttam Nagar, accusing the Congress leader of attempting to politicise a sensitive issue.</p><p>Addressing residents in Uttam Nagar earlier, Gandhi had urged people not to “fall for any provocation” and cautioned them against what he described as misleading narratives. </p><p>Reacting sharply, BJP spokesperson Guru Prakash alleged that Gandhi’s outreach was politically motivated. “Rahul Gandhi shows a pretense of sensitivity, but wherever he goes, it is only for political gains,” Prakash said.</p><p>He further accused the Congress leader of attempting to create confusion among people. “Instead of contributing constructively, he is making a consistent attempt to politicise matters,” he said. </p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar declares assets of over Rs 93 crore.<p>Echoing similar criticism, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said Gandhi’s remarks were misplaced and came after a delay. “It would have been better if instead of issuing an irrelevant appeal… he had first condemned the killers,” Sachdeva said. </p><p>“It is sad that Gandhi kept silent for almost two weeks and has today put the blame on BJP, instead of condemning the killers,” he added. </p><p>The BJP maintained that Gandhi’s statements sought to divert attention from the incident and accused him of framing the issue to suit a political narrative.</p><p>Gandhi, in his remarks, had appealed for calm, saying residents should not be provoked and emphasising unity and peace. He also alleged that attempts were being made to create divisions, claims rejected by the BJP. </p><p>The exchange marks the latest escalation in the war of words between the BJP and the Congress over the Uttam Nagar incident, with both sides trading charges over intent and political messaging.</p><p>No immediate fresh response from the Congress was available following the BJP’s latest remarks.</p>