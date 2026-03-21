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'Politically motivated': BJP attacks Rahul over remarks on Uttam Nagar incident

Reacting sharply, BJP spokesperson Guru Prakash alleged that Gandhi’s outreach was politically motivated.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 14:47 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 14:47 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiDelhi

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