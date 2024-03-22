Polling commences for JNUSU elections after four-year hiatus

New Delhi: After a four-year hiatus, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections commenced on Friday with over 7,700 registered electors set to cast their votes.

Polling for the first phase has commenced which will continue till 1 pm. The second phase will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The counting will commence 9 pm onwards and the results will be declared on Sunday.

A total of 17 polling booths have been set up across different Centres of Studies for voters to cast their votes.

For visually impaired students, special arrangements have been made for a digital voting system.

The polling is being done through a secret ballot separately for the JNUSU central panel office bearers and councillor candidates.

A total of 19 candidates are vying for positions on the JNUSU central panel and 42 for school councillors, with eight contenders aiming for the prestigious role of president.