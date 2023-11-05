'Pollutyens' to 'Haze Khas': Shashi Tharoor shares new signboards for polluted Delhi

For sixth day in a row, Delhi was covered in harmful haze as pollution levels reached 'severe plus' category. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor took a dig at the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in his patent style- Word Play.

The collage that the MP posted on X, mentioned "New names for Polluted Delhi". The post shows sign boards in Delhi cleverly modified to highlight the imminent issue of air pollution.

The shiny Lutyens' Delhi has been renamed 'Pollutyens' Delhi,' while Hauz khas has become 'Haze Khas.'

Dhaula kuan's name change is most definitely 'dhua kuan', while Chandni Chowk became 'Chandani Choke.'

In the post, Tharoor wrote, "Not my own creation: this is going around @whatsApp as exasperated Delhiites choke and splutter under an AQI of 462, nearly 19 times the @who safe limit of 25. As someone remarked, “no wonder the government has renamed the main road the Martavya Path!”