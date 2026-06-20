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'Pradhan should resign': CJP founder Dipke seeks permission to extend protest at Jantar Mantar, police denies request

Dipke arrived at the protest venue to huge cheers from the crowd and said they want to resolve the issues faced by the students.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 11:46 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 11:46 IST
India NewsprotestDelhiJantar MantarDharmendra PradhanCockroach Janta Party

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