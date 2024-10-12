President Murmu, PM Modi attend Vijayadashmi celebrations in Delhi

<p>New Delhi: President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/droupadi-murmu">Droupadi Murmu</a> and Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> attended the Dussehra festivities and witnessed burning of effigies of demon King Ravana at Parade Ground of Lal Qila on Saturday evening.</p>.<p>The organisers of Sri Dharmik Leela Committee presented with a "trishul" (trident) to the president and a "gada" (mace) to the prime minister in a ceremonial welcome at the Dussehra programme.</p>.Remark against PM Modi: Supreme Court to hear Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's plea in defamation case on October 14.<p>They were also presented with bow and arrow as a symbol of "strength and good governance".</p>.<p>Murmu and Modi watched the Ramleela performance depicting end of Ravana at the hands of Lord Rama.</p>.<p>This was followed by burning of the effigies of Ravana, his son Meghnad and brother Kumbhakarn amid loud cheering by the crowd.</p>