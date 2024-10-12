Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

President Murmu, PM Modi attend Vijayadashmi celebrations in Delhi

Murmu and Modi watched the Ramleela performance depicting end of Ravana at the hands of Lord Rama.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 13:55 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 October 2024, 13:55 IST
India NewsDelhiNarendra ModiDroupadi MurmuTrendingDussehra

Follow us on :

Follow Us