Pro-Khalistani graffiti found on north Delhi flyover

Pro-Khalistani graffiti was found on a flyover in north Delhi's Kashmere Gate area following which a case was registered by the Delhi Police, officials said on Thursday.
Last Updated 28 September 2023, 07:03 IST

A video surfaced on Wednesday which showed the graffiti on the flyover.

"As per the signage boards visible in the video, extensive search was launched in the area of North District, and graffiti was found on Yudhister Setu flyover coming from Seelampur towards Kashmere Gate," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (north), Manoj Kumar Meena, said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Public Property Act and the matter is being investigated, he said.

Earlier in August, pro-Khalistan messages were found on walls of at least five Delhi Metro stations. Two persons from Punjab were nabbed by the Delhi Police's Special Cell in connection with it.

