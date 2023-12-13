JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Probe launched after video of man hitting cyclist while showcasing stunts surfaces in Delhi

A senior traffic police official said that strict action will be taken in the matter.
Last Updated 12 December 2023, 19:45 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: A video of a man showcasing stunts while travelling in an autorickshaw and hitting a cyclist on the Signature flyover in north Delhi has surfaced on social media prompting police to launch an investigation into the matter, officials said on Tuesday.

Police said that the video was shared widely on social media.

A senior traffic police official said that strict action will be taken in the matter.

The traffic in charge and Assistant Commissioner of Police of Traffic have been directed to search for the accused and the offending vehicle and take immediate action, an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 12 December 2023, 19:45 IST)
India NewsDelhiCrime

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT