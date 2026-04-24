<p>A probe in the the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/autopsy-confirms-strangulation-post-assault-in-rape-murder-of-irs-officers-daughter-accused-sent-to-4-days-police-custody-3978151">murder of the IRS officer's daughter </a>case revealed that the accused, Rahul Meena, was infamous for his aggressive behaviour in his native village. He exhibited psychopathic tendencies and had a history of violent conduct, <em>PTI</em> reported quoting sources. </p> <p>He is likely to undergo a detailed psychological assessment as part of the ongoing probe. </p> <p>Meena earlier worked as a domestic help at the victim's residence before being sacked over alleged financial misconduct. Investigators said Meena used his familiarity with the house layout and access points to enter the flat.</p>.Accused raped IRS officer's daughter in rooftop study, changed blood-stained clothes before fleeing.<p>The crime and forensic teams might carry out a scene recreation. "There are possibilities that the team may visit the crime scene today. Just to recreate the scene where CCTV footage was not available. Teams are also looking for the possibilities to take the accused along with," the news agency reported, adding DCP (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari had reached the residence.</p> <p>The case pertains to the murder of a 22-year-old woman, daughter of a senior Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officer, an engineering graduate and UPSC aspirant, at her residence in southeast Delhi's Kailash Hills locality.</p>.<p>The autopsy confirmed strangulation as the cause of death, along with multiple injuries, including a nasal bone fracture, indicating a struggle.</p>.<p>Police have also linked Meena to a rape case reported from Rajasthan's Alwar hours before the Delhi incident.</p>