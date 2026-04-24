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Probe reveals accused in IRS officer's daughter murder had violent past

He exhibited psychopathic tendencies and had a history of violent conduct
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 09:51 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 09:51 IST
India NewsDelhiCrimemurder

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