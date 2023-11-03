JOIN US
india delhi

Property dealer shot dead in Delhi's Rohini


Last Updated 03 November 2023, 13:00 IST

New Delhi: A 26-year-old property dealer was shot dead allegedly by some men in Kanjhawala area of Delhi's Rohini, police said on Friday.

Ajay Dabas, a resident of Pooth Khurd village, was shot dead near his residence on Thursday night allegedly by persons who came in a car, they said.

Police said that Dabas had a dispute with some persons known to him a week ago.

The men caught Dabas on Thursday night and shot him dead after an heated argument took place, they said.

Further investigation in the matter is underway, police said.

(Published 03 November 2023, 13:00 IST)
India NewsDelhi

