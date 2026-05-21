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Property dispute turns fatal as uncle stabs nephew, falls to death in Delhi's Shakurpur

The police informed that a stabbing incident was reported on Wednesday at Subhash Place Police Station from JJ Colony within the area.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 05:05 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 05:05 IST
India NewsDelhiCrimeproperty dispute

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