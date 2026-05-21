Property dispute turns fatal as uncle stabs nephew, falls to death in Delhi's Shakurpur

<p>As a result of a property dispute in north <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi">Delhi</a>'s Shakurpur area turned fatal, a man was killed and his nephew was left injured, police officials said to <em>PTI</em> on Thursday.</p><p>The police informed that a stabbing incident was reported on Wednesday at Subhash Place Police Station from JJ Colony within the area.</p><p>A police team which responded to the call found 34-year-old Deepak injured and his 53-year-old uncle, Rajesh, unconscious.</p>.Boy stabs 'friend' dead while another restrains him in Delhi's Rohini; absconds.<p>Primary investigation disclosed that the two persons had got into a fight over a family property, a police officer said.</p><p>According to the statements of the family members, Rajesh allegedly attacked Deepak with a knife in the stomach and then suffered a fatal fall from the stairs, he said.</p><p>Both were rushed to Bhagwan Mahabir Hospital, where Rajesh was declared brought dead.</p><p>Deepak is undergoing treatment for the stabbing wound.</p><p>The knife allegedly used in the incident was taken into possession, the officer said, adding the matter is being investigated.</p><p>(<em>with PTI inputs</em>)</p>