Protest outside Sonia Gandhi's residence for justice in 12-year-old Karnataka rape case

Through her aide, Gandhi told the victim's parents that she will personally engage with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to ensure a thorough reinvestigation in the case.

The Congress is in power in Karnataka.

"We appreciate Sonia Gandhi's assurance that she would address our concerns. It is a positive step towards seeking justice for our daughter. However, we remain vigilant and if necessary, will not hesitate to raise our voice again until justice is served," Gowda said.

Social activists, including Mahesh Shetty from Karnataka and Yogita Bayana, were also present during the protest.

Gowda said her daughter was a victim of a horrendous crime that took place on October 9, 2012. After the case was handled by the Karnataka Police and later, by the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID), it was taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"Our beloved daughter, a bright and promising student, was brutally raped and killed on her way home from college.

"For the last 12 years, our family has endured unimaginable pain and suffering as we have sought justice for our daughter. Despite the passage of time, the perpetrators of the heinous crime have not been brought to justice. The recent acquittal of the accused has left us devastated and desperate for a closure," Gowda said in a petition given to Gandhi.

"The entire course of the investigation has been riddled with delays and obstacles, and we believe and assume that influential individuals have exerted undue influence on the authorities, hindering the pursuit of truth and justice.

"I implore you to intervene in this matter personally and ensure that justice is served for Dharmasthala Nirbhaya and all victims of similar crimes. We urge you to direct the relevant authorities to conduct a fresh and impartial investigation, free from any external influence, so that the real perpetrators are brought to book and held accountable," the victim's mother has said in her plea.