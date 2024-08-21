Puja Khedkar's fraud not only against UPSC but also public, Delhi High Court told

New Delhi: The UPSC on Wednesday opposed in the Delhi High Court an anticipatory bail plea by former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, accused of cheating and wrongly availing OBC and disability quota benefits, and said she committed a fraud against the commission and the public.

The Delhi Police also sought dismissal of the pre-arrest bail plea on the ground that any relief to her would hinder its probe into the "deep rooted conspiracy" and that the case has wider implications on public trust as well as the integrity of the civil services examination.